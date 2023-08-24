AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information and asked for tips on two separate alleged aggravated robberies at John Stiff Park on Tuesday night as police continue to investigate.

According to APD, officers were called to a home in Southwest Amarillo at around 11 p.m. Tuesday when two women at the location reported a robbery. The women, according to APD, said that they had been robbed about five to 10 minutes earlier at John Stiff Park. Further, the women reported that three men allegedly “threatened them with guns and demanded their purses and money.”

The women, APD reported, allegedly gave them “what they had” and one woman was hit in the face with a gun. The men then reportedly left the scene.

In a second incident, APD added that at around 11:40 p.m. on the same Tuesday night, officers were called back to John Stiff Park on a second robbery incident.

A man, according to APD, reported that two men allegedly “put a gun against his cheek and demanded his property.” APD detailed that the alleged robbers “beat him and took his property” after he fought back.

Both incidents are being investigated by the Violent Crimes Unit of the Amarillo Police Department.

APD advised the community that if anyone has any information on this incident, they can call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to their website at amapolice.org or download the p3 tips. All tips are anonymous.