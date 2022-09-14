AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on recent threats made to schools within the Amarillo Independent School District.

According to a news release from the department, officers were made aware of an individual making threats to schools within Amarillo ISD. The department said that officers contacted the person who made the threats. That individual was not identified by police.

The individual is not in police custody, according to the release. However, the department stressed that the person is in “a safe place where the threats cannot be acted upon.” Officials said that the department has been in contact with local school districts and other law enforcement agencies to ensure “there is no immediate danger to our children or schools due to this incident.”

“All threats and possible threats to our schools are taken seriously and fully investigated,” the release said. “If you see or hear something concerning, we encourage you to immediately reach out to your local law enforcement agency with that information.”

Officials from the Amarillo Police Department said in the release that this is an ongoing investigation.