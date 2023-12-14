AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a possible crime scene in north Amarillo.
According to APD, since Wednesday police have been on Smelter Road following a tip in a homicide investigation.
APD said due to the weather the scene was only being secured at the time and there was no further information provided.
