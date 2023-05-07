AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting that resulted in one possibly being injured in north Amarillo.

According to APD, at around 2:09 a.m. on May 7, officers were sent to NW 2nd Ave. and N Tyler St. on a “shots fired” call, and one person was possibly injured.

APD said while officers searched the area for a victim or suspects, they were told that a male victim had been shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to interview the injured victim at the hospital.

According to the release, the victim said the shooting occurred at a building in the 200 block of NW 6th after several people got into an argument. APD added that the victim said he did not know the suspect.

APD said officers were able to locate the crime scene and collect evidence.

The Amarillo Police Department detailed that the Amarillo PD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating this incident.