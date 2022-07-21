AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said that officers responded to a call on multiple gunshots fired in the area of 3600 Olsen Blvd. at 2:02 a.m. on Thursday, tipped off by multiple callers that the shots may have come from the parking lot of Guitars and Cadillacs.

According to officers, one person was shot and taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses at the scene of the incident were interviewed, and police collected “numerous shell casings” from the bar parking lot.

The case is still under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit.