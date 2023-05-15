Correction: Amarillo Police clarified that the shooting was said to have taken place in an apartment in the 3000 block of Julian.

UPDATE 8:31 p.m.

Amarillo police said Virginia St was reopened for normal traffic.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers are investigating a reported shooting Monday evening in western Amarillo.

According to APD, at 4:57 p.m., officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of S. Virgina on an alleged shooting.

When officers arrived, they said they were told by witnesses that multiple people had been shot but did not find a victim at the scene. Officers were later told that two people had arrived at two hospitals with gunshot wounds and that it had occurred in an apartment in the 3000 block of Julian.

Police said Virginia St is closed between Plains and Julian and residents are being asked to take a different route until the streets are reopened.

The Amarillo Police Department said it does not have any suspect in custody and officers do not believe that there is any danger to the public from the incident. CSI and Violent crimes are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or make a tip on their website, amapolice.org, or download the p3 tips app.