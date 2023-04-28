(Editor’s Note: The above video is a clip of previous coverage of the March 26 shooting.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Friday asked for the public’s help with the investigation into a March homicide that left 21-year-old Jarvaurian Penns dead and two teenage girls injured.

According to the police and in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, officers were called to a local hospital at around 4:45 a.m. on March 26 after three people with gunshot wounds were dropped off by a private vehicle. Penns was pronounced dead, said officials, and both the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were reported to have “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Investigators reported finding that the people were shot near Amarillo Boulevard and North McMasters Street, though officials said that “all other information on this crime is limited.”

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. A tip leading to an arrest, said officials, could earn a reward of up to $1,000.