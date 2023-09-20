AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department report that ADP’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a stabbing that was alleged to have happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were sent to the Toot’n Totum on I-40 and Bell St at 8:29 a.m. on a fight between two men in the parking lot. One man went into the store and said he had been stabbed and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police said the other man had left the scene in an unknown vehicle.

The Amarillo Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.