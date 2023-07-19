AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a bank robbery in west Amarillo Wednesday.

According to an APD press release, at around 12:06 p.m. on July 19, officers were called to the Education Credit Union located at 5500 Plum Creek Dr. for a robbery.

APD said the employee at the ECU advised that a male entered the bank and handed them a note demanding money. Officials said the teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect left the bank driving a white single-cab Dodge truck with a black “headache” rack.

The release detailed that no weapon was seen on the suspect and no one was injured.

APD said Robbery Detectives are investigating.

The Amarillo Police Department asks residents if they recognize this suspect to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or on the Amarillo Police Department website.