Amarillo police investigate after Wednesday night shooting, 9th reported in days

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Another shooting was confirmed to be under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department (APD)’s Violent Crime’s Unit, after officers received multiple calls Wednesday night. The incident marks the ninth reported shooting in days.

At around 9:30 on Sept. 8, according to police, “shots fired” calls were placed regarding an apartment complex at 34th and Eddy Streets. Witnesses were interviewed but no victims were found, and no injuries reported.

Police reported to find two vehicles at the scene damaged by gunfire, as well as shots having gone into one of the apartments, among other evidence.

Officials said that the incident does not seem to be connected to the drive-by shootings from Monday, for which no arrests have been made, but the shooting was noted as still under investigation.

