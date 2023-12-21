AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that its Violent Crimes unit was investigating Thursday after an early morning shootout between the occupants of two cars at Guitars and Cadillacs.
According to the Amarillo police, officers were sent to Guitars and Cadillacs just after 2 a.m. on Thursday after a report of shots being fired. Officers said witnesses saw two vehicles with the occupants shooting at one another.
One car matching the witnesses’ descriptions was found, according to police, and the people inside were interviewed and released pending further investigation. Police noted that the department was still investigating the incident on Thursday afternoon.
