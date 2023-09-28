AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said officers are investigating after two people were shot and injured during a fight between two groups on Wednesday in southwest Amarillo.

According to the department, officers were sent to a parking lot in the 6600 block of West I-40 at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after a report about shots being fired. Another call was also received while officers were on the way that referred to a group of people going to a nearby hotel and claiming that they had been shot at.

Officials said that two people were reported to have been taken to local hospitals in private vehicles. Both people had gunshot wounds, according to police, and one of them had “life-threatening injuries.”

The police department said witnesses claimed the shooting was a fight between two groups, and that the two people who were injured were involved in the fight and began shooting at each other.

The incident was still under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit on Thursday, according to police. There was no information immediately released about any arrests or other injuries related to the incident.