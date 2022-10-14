AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officers with the Amarillo Police Department are investigating after two individuals arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday morning.

According to a statement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers were called to a hospital around 4:10 a.m. Friday regarding two subjects that had arrived with gunshot wounds. An investigation regarding the two individuals led officers to a “possible scene” at a home in northeast Amarillo.

Police stressed that as of Friday afternoon, the extent of the injuries to the two individuals with gunshot wounds is “unknown.” No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Officials did say the investigation is ongoing.