AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced that it is investigating after a man was shot multiple times and left with life-threatening injuries early Friday morning in southwest Amarillo.
According to the police, officers responded to Guitars and Cadillacs on Friday at around 1:30 a.m. on a call of shots being heard in the area and a vehicle leaving the scene. While officers were on their way to Guitars and Cadillacs, another call was received regarding a gunshot victim in the area of I-40 and South Julian Boulevard.
When officers arrived at I-40 and Julian, according to the department, they found that a man had been involved in a traffic crash and had been shot “several” times. He was then taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit information through either the Amarillo Police Department website or the p3 Tips App.
