AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released information on a Wednesday morning shooting in northwest Amarillo that injured one person.

According to the department, officers responded to the 3600 block of Julian Boulevard at around 6:36 a.m. on Wednesday on a report of a shooting, though a witness at the scene told officers that the man who had been shot had left the area.

Officers found a 29-year-old man in the 2800 block of Sanborn Street, according to the department, who said that he was in his vehicle when he was approached by an unknown person that tried to take the vehicle. When he refused, said the department, the man was shot by the suspect.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with “non-life threatening injuries,” according to police. No description of the alleged suspect was available as of Wednesday afternoon.