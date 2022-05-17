AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help in an Animal Cruelty case as they increased the reward for this week’s “Crime of the Week.”

According to the Amarillo Police Department, over the past month, “several” cats have been shot with a pellet gun at Lawrence Lake, located off of I-40 next to Western Plaza Dr. X-rays from a local veterinarian, police detailed, have confirmed that the cats have been shot with a pellet gun.

If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your anonymous tip at amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App.

Crime Stoppers stated that if your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn an increased reward up to $4,000. Remember to “Say It Here” and say it anonymously with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.