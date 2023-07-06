(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 6, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Crime Stoppers have asked the public for information on a recent church burglary in central Amarillo and increased the reward for information leading to an arrest to $5,000.

According to officials, the Central Church of Christ on Madison Street was burglarized on June 27 at around 1:24 a.m. The suspect described by officials was a man “wearing a black hood over his face with the eyes cut out.”

Officials said that the suspect entered the church by breaking a window, and may have cut his right wrist while entering. Once inside, he allegedly “used a knife to do substantial damage to the interior of the church.”

Further, officials noted that the burglary comes after two other churches have also been recently vandalized in the immediate area, one in May at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and another on June 29.

Anyone with information on the church vandalism is asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip by visiting amapolice.org or through the P3 Tips App. Officials noted that a tip leading to an arrest could earn a reward of up to $5,000.