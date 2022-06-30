A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced to the community that it will have extra enforcement watching for drunk drivers over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

According to the department’s announcement, extra officers will be out from Friday through Monday with a focus on impaired drivers, due to the celebrations associated with the holiday. The Fourth of July, noted officials, is recognized as one of the deadliest holidays on roadways.

Officials noted that on average, there is an alcohol-related crash in Texas every 20 minutes, and driving-while-impaired (DWI) crashes often result in serious injuries or death.

“If the fear of killing yourself or someone else is not a good enough reason to not drink and drive, you should consider that DWI has longstanding negative consequences.” said the police department, “DWI penalties include jail time, a suspended driver’s license, and as much as $20,000 or more in fines, legal fees, and other expenses.”

In order to afford the extra patrols, Amarillo police officials noted that the department was given a Comprehensive Selective Program (STEP) grant and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. Officers in the extra patrol will be concentrating their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, speeding drivers, and those who are violating seatbelt and child restraint laws.

The department suggested that those planning to travel after consuming alcohol should arrange for a sober driver.