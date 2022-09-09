AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department (APD) reported that the dead man found near a dumpster on Sept. 6 has now been identified.

APD identified 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos in the case which has been ruled a homicide, APD detailed.

According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, APD explained that a body had been found in an alley in the 2800 block of Oak Drive on Sept. 6 and the APD Homicide unit continued to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously online at www.amapolice.org or on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers P3 mobile app.