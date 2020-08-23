Amarillo Police hosts Swing Fore A Cause Golf Tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department continued its yearly organized event to benefit children in Amarillo on Sunday, by hitting the green.

APD’s Neighborhood Police Officers (NPO) Unit will host the Swing Fore A Cause Golf Tournament this Sunday, August 23 at 2 p.m. at Palo Duro Creek Golf Course in Canyon.

Initially, back in 2017, APD started their first organized event to benefit children in Amarillo with a Dodgeball Tournament. The event helped raise more than $30,000 for local children’s organizations including the MAAC Kids Club, Northside Toy Drive, and the Maverick Elite Wrestling Club.

This year the event proceeds will go to Los Barrios de Amarillo, which promotes higher education and career opportunities for local youth.

Now in its fourth year, the Swing Fore A Cause Golf Tournament will help provide NPO Officers an opportunity to support the neighborhoods they serve.

The specialized NPO Unit focuses on building relationships in neighborhoods across Amarillo by helping reduce crime and the fear associated with crime.

For more information on the Tournament, you can visit swingforeacause.com.

More from MyHighPlains.com: