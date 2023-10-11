AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Homicide Unit continued to ask the public for information regarding the reported January “unsolved murder” of 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed.

According to a previous report on MyHighPlains.com, on Jan. 26 police were called to the 4100 block of S Travis on reported gunshots being heard in the area. Upon arrival, APD detailed that Toombs-Reed was found with a gunshot wound and then died on the scene.

Reports noted that an alleged suspect vehicle was caught on camera and further police investigation indicated that there are multiple suspects involved in Toombs-Reed’s death. APD provided photos of the alleged suspects exiting the suspected possibly silver or gray Chevrolet Impala. Police noted the car may also be “pewter or beige or a similar color.”

APD is asking the community for information on the incident along with information regarding the identification of the vehicle.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you can call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Or you can go to their website at amapolice.org or download the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous. There is a reward if your tip results in the solving of this murder.