Amarillo Police Homicide Detectives seeking additional video of New Year’s Day murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department are asking for video footage of the murder that took place on New Year’s Day, at 2650 Dumas Drive.
An arrest was made, but APD detectives said they are looking for any additional footage anyone may have.
If you have additional video footage of the incident that may be helpful, the APD asked that you reach out to Sgt. Fisher at 378-9468.
This story will be updated as more information is released.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Louisville police fire 2 detectives involved in Breonna Taylor raid
- WATCH LIVE: City of Amarillo weekly COVID-19 briefing Jan. 6
- Mardi Gras begins amid pandemic: No big crowds, but plenty of cake
- Newsfeed Now: Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win; Magazine redefines ‘healthy’
- City of Amarillo completes supply of COVID-19 vaccines, doses currently unavailable