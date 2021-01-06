Amarillo Police Homicide Detectives seeking additional video of New Year’s Day murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department are asking for video footage of the murder that took place on New Year’s Day, at 2650 Dumas Drive.

An arrest was made, but APD detectives said they are looking for any additional footage anyone may have.

If you have additional video footage of the incident that may be helpful, the APD asked that you reach out to Sgt. Fisher at 378-9468.

This story will be updated as more information is released.