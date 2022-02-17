AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released further information regarding the Tuesday officer-involved shooting on Sixth Avenue.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, a caller reported a person making threats to harm themself to the Amarillo Emergency Communications Center on Tuesday at around 12:20 p.m. At the time of the call, there was no report of a weapon or the means for the person, identified as 40-year-old Jacob Salas-Tijerina, to harm himself.

Members of the Amarillo Police Department Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) were sent to respond to the situation, according to the department’s report. CIT members, said the department, are “specially trained to handle situations when people are suffering from a mental health crisis. Each Crisis Intervention Team member is partnered with a licensed mental health counselor that rides with them and assists on these calls.”

Officers determined that Salas-Tijerina was in a business on the 3800 block of Southwest Sixth Avenue, according to the department report. Around 1 p.m., CIT units arrived at the location and entered the business with the intention to contact Salas-Tijerina.

“As the officers and counselors entered the open business, they encountered multiple employees and customers in the building,” said the department report, “Jacob, who was armed with a gun, emerged from a back room. As the officers began to speak with Jacob, he made a statement to the officers and immediately pointed the gun at them and the counselors. One of the officers fired shots and struck him.”

The department said that officers gave Salas-Tijerina medical aid until he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another person was struck by a bullet during the incident, a 25-year-old man, who was also taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit, according to the report, and all findings will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.