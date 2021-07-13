Amarillo Police find man covered in blood and self-harming, deploy taser to take him into custody

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that officers found a man covered in blood and causing harm to himself.

Amarillo Police said officers were called to the area of Southeast 10th and Osage on a welfare check, July 13, at around 10:50 a.m.

courtesy Mark Green

Callers said that a man was walking in the area covered in blood. According to police, the man was inflicting and threatening more harm to himself while holding a cutting object.

APD said officers attempted to talk to the man who would not cooperate, and deployed a Taser and took him into custody.

Police said he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.