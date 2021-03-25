Amarillo Police Exploring Post 5507 is holding an open house

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department, law enforcement program, Amarillo Police Exploring Post 5507 is hosting an open house from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Amarillo Police Department, 200 SE 3rd.

APD said Exploring is a career education program for young men and women who are 14 through 20 years old.

APD said the Post is a continuous program where members can progressively learn and become leaders and mentors to newer members.

APD said there is no charge for the event, and attendees should arrive about 10 minutes early in the lobby on the first floor of the Police Department. Mask are required in city buildings.

APD said the mission of Amarillo Police Exploring Post 5507 is to develop life skills for youths in Amarillo, with a focus on leadership and public service in law enforcement.

