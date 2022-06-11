AMARILLO, Texas, (KAMR?KCIT)— The Amarillo Police Explores announced that they will host their “Explorer Summer Academy” from July 25-29. The academy is for kids who have completed the 8th Grade and ages 14-20 years old who are interested in law enforcement.

Participants will get training from the Amarillo Police Department and former explorers. The program will be filled with hands-on learning and activities.

The mission of the “Amarillo Police Explorer Program” is to develop life skills for youth in Amarillo, with a focus on leadership and public service in law enforcement. The core values are honor, truth, integrity, service, courage, and leadership.

The deadline to apply is July 8. For more information, or to apply, visit the Amarillo Police Department Website, or the Amarillo Police Explorer’s Facebook Page.