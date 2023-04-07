AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A technological platform that the Amarillo Police Department will use for investigations is expected to go live next week.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department, the department will launch an expanded version of the SPIDR Tech platform starting Tuesday. This technology is expected to expand the department’s capabilities regarding sending texts/emails to crime victims.

Originally, officials said the department used this technology to send automated follow-up text messages to residents who called 911 or the non-emergency phone line from a cell phone. This also allowed the department to collect community feedback.

The investigations platform of this technology is expected to integrate with RMS data to “automatically generate and send customized text and/or email messages to victims of crimes.” For some crimes, this message could include report information including the report number, the category of crime, next steps in the investigation process and who to contact and when. Victims will also receive updates as the case progresses, including if an arrest is made.

“The Amarillo Police Department is committed to improving our communication with the public,” Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld said in the release. “This technology will give callers some basic information before the officer arrives on scene, and a chance to give feedback on the quality of service at the conclusion of the call. We feel like this will improve our responses and help us to continue to build trust within the Amarillo community.”

Officials said that texts are expected to contain “specific information to the person who made the report or the victim of the crime” and that it will be clear the message is from the department.