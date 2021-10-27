Amarillo police enter overnight standoff, no suspect found

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, officers were caught in an overnight standoff Tuesday near 11th Street and North Lake Street, though it did not result in an arrest.

At around midnight, police reported that a call was sent out regarding a wanted suspect being inside a home near 11th Street. Officers went to the location and tried to make contact, but said that nobody responded or left the home.

The department said that officers determined the suspect was not in the home, and left around 2 a.m.