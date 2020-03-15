Amarillo Police Dept. asks for feedback on their service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is inviting citizens of Amarillo to give them feedback regarding their service.

APD currently has a survey out that will run until March 31, 2020. The survey, according to APD, is to “assess the public’s observation of the quality of service they provide.”

APD said the survey will also help them get the public’s opinion on how the Department will focus resources on future efforts in providing police service.

This survey is the fourth annual survey the Department has conducted. According to the APD, survey results will be compared to last year’s results to see where they have improved and where they need to continue to improve.

APD said the survey consists of twelve questions, only takes about five minutes to complete and the responses are completely confidential.

Citizens can give an email address to be contacted if they choose to.

Amarillo Citizens can find it on the Amarillo police website on the main page under Mission Statement and Core Values, or you can visit it directly using this link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XNPY2C6.

If citizens would rather answer the survey questions on paper they can call the Amarillo Police Department’s Crime Analyst Unit at (806)378-5234 and request a paper copy of the survey. A copy of the survey and a stamped return envelope will be mailed to you.

You can get copies of the survey and a postage-paid envelope at the first-floor window of the Amarillo Police Department, 200 SE 3rd Avenue, 79101.

If citizens have any questions about the survey you can contact Jenifer Ramirez in the APD Crime analyst unit at (806)378-5234.

