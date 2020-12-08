Amarillo Police Department’s new SWAT vehicle arrives today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 100 Club has teamed up with the Amarillo Police Department for years to raise enough funds for the new SWAT vehicle. They had to raised around $400,000.

“It’s very important that we have this piece of equipment. Unfortunately, we are a big city and have some issues that come up from time to time that are life and death situations, and this piece of equipment will save lives in its lifetime, without a doubt,” said Martin Birkenfeld, Chief of Police for The Amarillo Police Department.

APD said the new vehicle comes with a lot more safety features for the protection of SWAT members. It also has new technology that allows them to stay in the vehicle the entire time they are called out.

APD was at Coffee Memorial Blood Center previewing the new vehicle.