APD will have extra patrol officers for the 4th of July weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Amarillo Police Department said it will put extra officers out from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5, to focus on impaired drivers during the holiday weekend.

According to APD, the July 4 holiday is recognized as one of the deadliest holidays on roadways. On average there is an alcohol-related crash in Texas every 20 minutes. A DWI crash often results in serious injuries or death.

APD said DWI penalties include jail time, a suspended driver’s license, and as much as $20,000 or more in fines, legal fees, and other expenses.

The Amarillo Police Department said it has received a Comprehensive Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) grant courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation to compensate extra patrol officers to concentrate their enforcement efforts on impaired drivers, speeding violators, and seatbelt/child restraint violators.