AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information after receiving calls from residents regarding scammers posing as law enforcement officials.
According to a news release from the department, residents have been receiving calls claiming that “they have failed to appear in court, missing their jury duty date and a warrant has been issued.”
Officials said these calls are being spoofed to look like law enforcement numbers. The department said the scammers are asking people to pay a fee in order to clear the warrant.
The release states that law enforcement agencies will not contact you and ask that a fine or warrant be paid over the phone, by gift card or with Bitcoin.
APD detailed another caller who told officers that after receiving a call about their immigration status, a person showed up at their residence claiming to be an officer. Scammers convinced the victim that they could pay money to keep from being arrested and deported.
Officials said If a person is unsure of the call and would like to get more information, hang up and contact your local law enforcement agency. APD encourages residents that if a stranger shows up at their door that they don’t know, do not answer the door.
