AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Monday to warn about possible scam risks and phishing attempts related to the recently-launched Threads platform.

This comes after the early July launch of Threads, a platform owned by Meta and promoted as an alternative to Twitter. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, Threads reached over 100 million sign-ups within a week of its launch. While it has seen some criticism, specifically from Twitter, for resembling a Twitter “copycat” site, millions of users have connected their Instagram accounts to the quickly-growing platform and have started to build user habits.

Amid the site’s rapid growth, Amarillo police warned that researchers at Veriti have seen a surge of “suspicious domains” connected to the Threads app. Police said that cybercriminals have been using look-alike domains to trick users into downloading fake versions of the app, which could lead to malicious malware on devices that can be used to steal sensitive information and credentials.

Due to the risk, police said that community members should be cautious of emails, websites, or ads that prompt them to download the Threads app.

Police also offered tips to spot similar potential scams, including:

Only download apps from trusted publishers. Anyone, including cybercriminals, can publish apps on official app stores or sites.

Before clicking a link, hover a mouse over it and read the connected URL. Be aware of spelling mistakes or suspiciously long links.

Keep devices up to date, as software updates often include security patches to aid in protecting against vulnerabilities.

Those seeking to download the Threads app should use the official threads.net link from Meta in order to install it on devices.