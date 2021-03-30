Amarillo Police Department warns of false attempted-kidnapping story on social media

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department has issued a statement warning the community about a false attempted-kidnapping story circulating on social media.

The message describes two men and a woman trying to take a young girl from her mother at a Walgreens. Said the Department, “There are no reported incidents matching the information below. It is always best to contact your local police department to check the validity of a post like this before sharing.”

While the Department said it is true that everyone should be aware of their surrounding, this story has been noted as false.