AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo City Council approved the purchase of drones for the Amarillo Public Department on Tuesday. APD Lt. Shane Chadwick said the department has been looking at ideas for Aerial surveillance.

According to Chadwick drones will allow for better surveillance when there are missing people or fugitives. Chadwick added that the city council did not pass the use of drones as first responders but rather for the use of violent or dangerous crimes.

“The idea is a call comes out. It sounds like it could be a violent call or a call where an officer might need awareness before he gets there. And we push the drones out with the idea that they arrive three, four or five minutes before the officers get there,” said Chadwick.

Potter and Randall County have already adopted the use of drones in their departments. Chadwick added that with the help of both counties, APD was able to get their program up and running.

“So, we’ve actually got three different types of drones that we’re using some can fly through a window to let you know, do I have somebody armed on the other side of the door. So, it’s an officer safety idea,” said Chadwick. “But we also have drones that can go out and look for people that are lost in bigger areas, that an officer could on foot or in car, we’d see almost entire neighborhoods that have thermal imagery.”

Chadwick said that drones will help keep both first responders and the public safer.

“Officers are the main asset that we have, but it’s just tools in their box, so that they can try to eliminate crime mitigate crime in the city,” said Chadwick.

Two drone companies will do beta testing with the department. Chadwick said what the companies learn will help law enforcement across the country.