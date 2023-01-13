AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department announced that applications are being accepted for the Citizens Police Academy set for February through the beginning of May from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at APD’s Jerry Neal Classroom, located at 200 E. 3rd.

The department detailed that the program will allow the public to better understand how the department runs along with how police officers perform their jobs in the community.

“It is hoped that all graduates of the Citizens Police Academy will get to know more about the men and women who are protecting their community and why they make the decisions they do while performing that duty,” APD stated.

APD noted that citizen policing plays an important role in reducing crime in Amarillo as the program helps to improve the communication between citizens and police while gathering input from citizens on the crime issues that affect the community.

The program does not require tuition or fees to attend, according to APD.

For more information on the program call Capt. Louis Sanchez at 806-378-6170.