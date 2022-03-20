AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Special Olympics Texas races into the first weeks of spring sports, Amarillo’s Bubba’s 33 is teaming up with the Amarillo Police Department to raise money for the state-wide organization.

Officers will help serve guests at the “Tip-A-Cop” event and collect donations from 3:00 P.M to 9:00 P.M.

The fundraiser is a coordinated effort with other Bubba`s 33 Texas locations hosting fundraisers the same week.

Bubba’s 33 said 100% of all donations will go directly to Special Olympics Texas.