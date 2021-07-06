Amarillo Police Department sees lower calls for service, double DWI arrests over July 4th weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Fourth of July weekend drew to a close, the Amarillo Police Department had fewer calls than it did in the previous two years.

In 2019, APD saw more than 3,000 calls for service, and last year they saw 3,200 calls for service, but this year they only had 2,500 calls over the course of the July 4th weekend.

Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department said while the number of calls service dropped, the number of DWI arrests doubled from last year, going from five arrests to 10.

“I don’t understand why we see the numbers go up, it shouldn’t ever. It should be going down continually because we should have more and more people figuring out that if they get a designated driver or call for a ride or do something else, they won’t get in trouble,” said Sgt. Burr.

The number of firework calls the department went on from 2019 to this year almost doubled from 363 to 637.

“That’s people saying someone is setting off fireworks in my neighborhood. That’s what firework calls are. They are either across the street, down the block, I’m seeing them two blocks over. It depends on how specific they are. But that is what a fireworks call is,” added Sgt. Burr.

But the number of firework citations remained the same as last year at three.

“We had an average of 25 to 30 officers working on shift. There is no possible way to catch every person. It’s impossible for us to stop it, so we just do the best that we can,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr said that firework citations in the city limit can run up to $2,000.

Sgt. Burr added that if they write someone a citation for having fireworks they will also seize their fireworks.

The total arrests during the holiday weekend also decreased from the previous two years going down from 62 in 2019, 57 in 2020 to 44 this year.