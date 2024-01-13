UPDATE as of 10:44 a.m. on Saturday: The Amarillo Police Department reports that Breashon Beck has been located and returned home.

Original story:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate missing child, Breashon Jontay Beck.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, Breashon Jontay Beck is a 12-year-old male who is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 100 pounds.

The APD describes Beck as a thin build with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the report, Beck was last seen wearing a green Jordan Hoodie, black jeans, and green Jordan tennis shoes and was carrying a multicolored polo backpack. Beck was also reported to have asthma and is left-handed.

Further, the report states that Beck was last seen being dropped off at Travis Middle School on Friday morning.

The Amarillo Police Department said if anyone has seen Breashon Beck or knows his location, to call the Amarillo Police Department at 806-378-3038 option 2.