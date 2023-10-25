Update 6:10 p.m.

The Amarillo Police Department reports that an elderly woman who was earlier reported missing has been found safe and has been reunited with her family.

Original Story

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help on Wednesday afternoon in finding an 80-year-old who has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen Wednesday morning in southwest Amarillo.

APD described her as standing between 5 feet 1 inch and 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. APD noted that she has an Oklahoma driver’s license.

APD reported that she was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue sweatpants, and driving a red 2014 Toyota Rav 4. In addition, the vehicle has a Marine Corp badge on the front along with a handicap placard and a white cross hanging on the rearview mirror, according to APD.

The woman, APD detailed, was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 7900 block of London Court in The Colonies.

If anyone has seen her or has any information on her location APD asked the community to please call the AECC-police dispatch at 806-378-3038.