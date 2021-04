AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is searching for 11-year-old Sonia Mwamikazi. According to APD, she was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, in the 1800 block of Wisdom.

Mwamikazi is described as a black female and was wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and unknown colored leggings.

Anyone with information on the location of Sonia Mwamikazi is asked to call APD at 806-378-3038.