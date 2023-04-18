(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a recap of previous coverage.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information finding an alleged aggravated assault suspect from a March 16 incident at Guitars and Cadillacs that injured one person.

As noted by the police department and in previous reports on MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to Guitars and Cadillacs at around 1:50 a.m. on March 16 after a report of shots being fired. Upon arrival, police said they were told that there had been a fight inside the bar earlier in the evening, followed by the involved parties moving outside and getting into another confrontation.

Police said that the second, outside fight involved the suspect allegedly shooting at one of the other people involved. Around 2:10 a.m., police reported that officers were sent to a local hospital on a report of a man with a gunshot wound connected to the fight.

According to Amarillo police, investigators believed as of Tuesday morning that the man in the included photo was involved in the incident. Anyone with information on the person in the photo or the incident was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. A tip leading to an arrest, said police, could earn up to $1,000.