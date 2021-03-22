Amarillo Police Department searching for 2019 Hyundai Elantra for ‘Stolen Auto Day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced it is searching for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra for this week’s ‘Stolen Auto Day’ with the Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

This vehicle was reported stolen, said APD, from the 2400 block of N. Vernon on Wednesday, March 10. When the vehicle was stolen it displayed unknown Texas temporary tags. The last six of the VIN are 734801.

If you know the location of this vehicle or know who stole it, the APD asks you call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. You can also submit your tip by using the P3 tips app.

According to the APD, if your anonymous tip leads to the recovery and/or the arrest of the suspect you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

“Say It Here” with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.