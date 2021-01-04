Amarillo Police Department says there is no excuse for driving while intoxicated

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said enough is enough when dealing with intoxicated drivers.

“I think we had 30 fatalities and most of them were alcohol related,” Sgt. Carla Burr, with APD Crime prevention unit, said.

Recently, two APD officers were sent to the hospital after being hit by a drunk driver. According to APD, both survived but Sgt. Carla Burr said it did not have to happen.



“That’s unacceptable and then new year’s day two police officers go to the hospital,” Sgt. Burr stated.

Sgt. Burr is encouraging everyone to make a plan if they know they will be having a few drinks.



“You know there’s Uber there’s Lift, taxis, there’s friends, there’s family, there’s tow trucks. There are so many options out there all you have to do is do it,” Sgt. Burr explained.

If you are not the one having a drink consider being a watchful eye for someone you care about.

“We as friends and family need to start being more accountable too. If you know a friend or a family member and you see somebody in a public place and its obvious they’re intoxicated then you step up and say hey give me your keys,” Sgt. Burr stated.

APD is also reminding people that drinking and driving can result in jail time.