Amarillo Police Department says National Night Out will continue this year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said they will continue to participate in the National Night Out despite the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re facing this pandemic and we don’t know exactly what to expect. Our officers will be following the governor’s orders. We’ll be social distancing, we’ll be wearing masks where we can’t do that,” Cpl. Jeb Hilton with the Amarillo Police Department said.

National Night Out has been around for more than 30 years and this will be the fifth year APD takes part.

APD said this is one way to get police officers and community members talking to one another.

“We want to get out we want to talk to you about the problems you’re seeing, we want to get to know you we want to get to know the kiddos in the neighborhood, have a good time, and just, all get together for a great event,” Cpl. Hilton said.

The events usually involve a cookout or potluck in different neighborhoods.

Cpl. Hilton said the point is for everyone to communicate about problems they see and to have a good time.

“We want to make sure that everybody’s just having a good time enjoying this for what it is and getting to know each other,” Cpl. Hilton said.

According to APD, they will be sure to have officers at every event held around town.

National Night out is on Tuesday, October 6.

“We’re not picky on that we just want to get out and get to know everybody,” Cpl. Hilton explained.

If you are interested in hosting an event, APD asks that you contact the Crime Prevention Unit at (806) -378-4257 or Cpl. Jeb Hilton at jeb.hilton@amarillo.gov to get signed up.

