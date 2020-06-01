Amarillo Police Department said Sunday protest was peaceful

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, a Black Lives Matter protest was held in Amarillo in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Amarillo Police had an active presence along the route.

“It is absolutely groundbreaking and it goes to show that there are good officers still out there. To put a label across an entire people is absurd,” said protester Andy Ben Jackson.

Sgt. Carla Burr with the Amarillo Police Department said she was glad that APD was able to be there, helping to make sure people could exercise their first amendment right to assemble in peace.

“As far as yesterday, even though nothing was coordinated between us and the group that led that yesterday, we were still able to work together as a law enforcement agency and the community and have that as a successful walk and protest for them,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Burr said that no arrests or destruction of property happened on Sunday, and that police were on hand afterward to make sure nothing happened after the protest.

“Other than a couple of disagreements, everything went real smoothly, really great. Everything was great. Everybody is going to get through this together,” said Brad Roberts, who was at the protest.

Sgt. Burr said if anyone is planning on having a protest, it is not a requirement to call the police department ahead of time. But she said not giving the police notice makes it harder for them to guess what is going on with the protest and how to protect the people involved.

