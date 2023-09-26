AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that it has concluded its Tri-State Fair Anti-Gang Operation, which resulted in 18 arrests over five days.

APD said from Sept 18, through Sept 22, law enforcement personnel from various agencies, including APD’s Special Operations Division, Crime Analysis Unit, The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division and Highway Patrol Division, and the Potter County Sheriff’s Department collaborated to address alleged gang-related criminal activities near the Tri State Fairgrounds.

According to APD, 200 traffic contacts were made, 18 arrests were made for “on-view charges and warrants,” and two handguns were seized from known felons.

“These numbers underscore the impact of the operation in addressing criminal activities and enhancing community safety. While specific details regarding the operation’s outcomes cannot be disclosed at this time due to ongoing investigations, these results highlight the dedication and effectiveness of our law enforcement personnel,” said APD.