AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a Facebook post, the Amarillo Police Department reminded people that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within the city limits.

APD stated that fireworks are illegal to possess and shoot off in the city limits of Amarillo. They are asking people to be mindful of their neighbors and pets in the neighborhood.

APD said that if you are caught in possession of or shooting off fireworks, you could face a fine of up to $2000.