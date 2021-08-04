Amarillo Police Department remembers fallen officer

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On August 4, 2016, Amarillo Police Officer Justin Scherlen died from injuries he sustained in a patrol car crash 11 months earlier. On the anniversary of his passing, the Amarillo Police Department remembered the fallen officer.

From the Officer Down Memorial Page entry on Officer Scherlen:

Police Officer Justin Scherlen succumbed to injuries sustained 11 months earlier when his patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near the intersection of SW 34th Avenue and Georgia Street.

The collision caused Officer Scherlen to become trapped inside of his vehicle for approximately one hour as rescue personnel attempted to extricate him. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He subsequently underwent numerous surgeries and continuous rehabilitation following the crash. He subsequently suffered a complication and died while on a family trip in New Mexico on August 4th, 2016.

Officer Scherlen had served with the Amarillo Police Department for 11 years and was assigned to the Uniformed Division. He also served on the agency’s Honor Guard and Dive Team. He is survived by his wife and four children.

“Thank you for your service Officer Scherlen.” said the Amarillo Police Department on its social media Wednesday morning, “We will never forget.”