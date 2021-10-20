Amarillo Police Department remembers and honors Sgt. Saunders

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are honoring and remembering one of their own that passed away last week.

“Every day, smile. It was a hey, how are you doing? How’s your day? No matter what, I’m going to miss that,” said Sgt. Carla Burr, Amarillo Police Department.

That is not the only thing that Sgt. Burr is going to miss about Sgt. Raquel Saunders, who passed away last week due to COVID-19.

“I’m going to miss her smile. She always smiled at you and she was always so happy to greet whoever,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Saunders served in multiple positions throughout the department in her 23 years of service, most recently as a detective in the domestic violence investigation unit.

Sgt. Burr said that it felt like Sgt. Saunders knew everybody and radiated positivity no matter what.

“She was just that person. It didn’t matter where you worked, you liked her. You truly liked her,” said Sgt. Burr.

That showed more than ever at her funeral on Tuesday.

“She worked at Potter County before she worked here so there was a lot of Potter County there. There were DPS, officers from all over the Texas panhandle there, AMS, fire even former Chief Drain came down. We had a significant number of APD officers there that just shows how much of an impact she had on our department, civilians. There were lots of people from the community,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Saunders leaves behind four children including a 17-year-old son who is currently a senior in high school.

“To see that kind of love for their mom. I just think that has to help a little bit because it wasn’t expected. Just all of that is just devastating. So to have that kind of love from the community, I would hope that it helps a little bit for them, for their family. She was a beautiful person and the world was better with her in it,” said Sgt. Burr.

Sgt. Saunders’ funeral service took place at Hillside Christian Church in Amarillo.

Sgt. Burr said the procession of vehicles leaving the service was more than a mile long.